Head-To-Head Comparison: Movado Group (MOV) vs. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (BCUCY)

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) and BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR does not pay a dividend. Movado Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Movado Group and BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Movado Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movado Group and BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $567.95 million 1.40 -$15.22 million $2.00 17.21 BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Movado Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Movado Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 1.63% 12.64% 8.95% BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Movado Group beats BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names. It also provides after-sales and shipping service. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated 40 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensors' retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

About BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others. It markets its products through retail distribution channel comprising directly operated stores; wholesale monobrand channel that includes monobrand stores; and wholesale multibrand channel, which comprises independent multibrand stores and dedicated spaces in department stores. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Solomeo, Italy. Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fedone S.r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.