Head-To-Head Comparison: Ceridian HCM (CDAY) & The Competition

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) is one of 170 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ceridian HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceridian HCM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 8 6 0 2.43 Ceridian HCM Competitors 1506 6710 12457 648 2.57

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.92, suggesting a potential downside of 15.88%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Ceridian HCM’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM -6.82% 0.04% 0.01% Ceridian HCM Competitors -44.10% -28.07% -3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $746.40 million -$63.40 million -996.80 Ceridian HCM Competitors $2.07 billion $242.69 million 56.90

Ceridian HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ceridian HCM competitors beat Ceridian HCM on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

