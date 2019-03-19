Head to Head Comparison: 3Pea International (TPNL) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 3Pea International and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Pea International N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 25.00% 32.77% 11.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3Pea International and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Pea International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verisk Analytics 1 6 2 0 2.11

3Pea International presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $118.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Given 3Pea International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3Pea International is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Dividends

Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. 3Pea International does not pay a dividend. Verisk Analytics pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3Pea International and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Pea International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.40 billion 8.79 $598.70 million $4.11 31.31

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than 3Pea International.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats 3Pea International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

3Pea International Company Profile

3Pea International, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand name to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card processing platform. It also develops prepaid card programs for corporate and incentive rewards, including healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, corporate expense and per diem payments, and donor compensation, as well as payroll, general purpose re-loadable, and travel cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; and Survey Instant Rewards card program for organizations to gather survey data for market research. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Paypad Inc. and changed its name to 3Pea International, Inc. in October 2006. 3Pea International, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

