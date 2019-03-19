HD Supply Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 468,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

