HD Supply (HDS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52-3.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.

HDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/hd-supply-hds-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $22,184,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.