HD Supply (HDS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.
HDS opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
HD Supply Company Profile
HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.
