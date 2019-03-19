HD Supply (HDS) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.HD Supply also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.52-3.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HD Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.96 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $46.29.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock valued at $123,065,335. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

