HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in HCP were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCP by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCP by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in HCP in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.30. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

