HCP, Inc. (HCP) Holdings Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HCP were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in HCP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HCP by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,487,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after acquiring an additional 558,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HCP by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HCP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 34,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.46. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $441.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. HCP had a net margin of 57.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. HCP’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

