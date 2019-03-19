Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 6126180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The firm has a market cap of $180.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.10.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/harvest-one-cannabis-hvt-sets-new-1-year-high-at-1-15.html.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, formerly Harvest One Capital Inc, is a Canada-based company which controls operations across the cannabis value chain through three business units. The Company serves as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located with supportive regulatory frameworks in place.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.