Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (GE)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

