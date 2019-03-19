Harrow Health (HROW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.07.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

