Hanson McClain Inc. Sells 31,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Hanson McClain Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,029 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hanson McClain Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

