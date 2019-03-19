GYM Group (GYM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82). Approximately 151,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 119,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

A number of research firms have issued reports on GYM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.37 million and a PE ratio of 42.98.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 20, 2018, it operated 130 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

