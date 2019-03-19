GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

