GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires New Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,024,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 280,489 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,696,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 701,605 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 21.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

