Guncoin (GUN) Market Capitalization Tops $196,391.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Guncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Guncoin has a market capitalization of $196,391.00 and $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Guncoin Coin Profile

Guncoin (CRYPTO:GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info . Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

