Guess?, Inc. (GES) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,646 shares during the period. Guess? makes up 3.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE GES opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

In other Guess? news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/guess-inc-ges-shares-sold-by-divisar-capital-management-llc.html.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.