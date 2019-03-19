GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Linde PLC (LIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

