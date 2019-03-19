GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,035 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 275,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,048,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.87. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.90% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

