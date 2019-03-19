GreenSky (GSKY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GreenSky to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get GreenSky alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GreenSky and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 5 8 0 2.62 GreenSky Competitors 1043 4575 8243 366 2.56

GreenSky currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.70%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million $24.26 million 187.86 GreenSky Competitors $2.71 billion $429.76 million 14.63

GreenSky’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.99% -36.52% 9.01% GreenSky Competitors 3.11% -0.49% 0.95%

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.