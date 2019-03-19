Greencore Group (GNC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

GNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective (down from GBX 235 ($3.07)) on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 225.10 ($2.94).

In related news, insider Helen Rose bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

