Green Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $166.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/green-square-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.