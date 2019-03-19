Green Square Capital LLC Has $846,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Green Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after buying an additional 1,900,423 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after buying an additional 1,573,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,183,792 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,598,668,000 after buying an additional 1,106,129 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,823,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after buying an additional 1,022,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $59.47 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $32,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $69,943.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $278,413.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,668 shares of company stock worth $3,754,702 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

