Green Square Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 407,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of business services, consumer services, education, federal services, healthcare facilities, healthcare information technology, healthcare services, industrial services, and information services.

