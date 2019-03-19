Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Cable One Inc (CABO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth $4,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.75.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $940.02 on Tuesday. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

