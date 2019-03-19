Great Elm Capital (GECC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 43,890 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $346,731.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 515,389 shares of company stock worth $4,195,924 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 293,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Capital by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.