GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,907,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $13.39 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.67.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.67 million. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

