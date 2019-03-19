GP Strategies (GPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.77%.

GPX opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $237.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

