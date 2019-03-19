Golub Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Golub Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,509,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,493 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.6% of Golub Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bank of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bank of America by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

