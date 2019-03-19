Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 110” Price Target for Swiss Re (SREN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 82 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a CHF 101.70 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 104 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 101.47.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

