Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.
Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.45.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.
