Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

