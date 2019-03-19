Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,742,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,883,000 after acquiring an additional 143,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,063,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,085,000 after acquiring an additional 350,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,752,000 after acquiring an additional 449,751 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $425,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,577.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

