Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Position Boosted by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Global Medical REIT worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.03 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Global Medical REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

