Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 415,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

