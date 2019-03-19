Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Price Reaches $0.0402 on Major Exchanges

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $6,906.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00061993 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002891 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019298 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,622,887 coins. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com . Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide

According to CryptoCompare,

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

