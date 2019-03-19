Glazer Capital LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (TIBRU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiberius Acquisition were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Tiberius Acquisition by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period.

Shares of TIBRU opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Tiberius Acquisition Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

