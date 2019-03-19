Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 217,121 Shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (STNLU)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,121 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Sentinel Energy Services were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNLU opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

