Girard Partners LTD. Sells 3,978 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $103.55. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/girard-partners-ltd-sells-3978-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.