Genuine Parts (GPC) Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 629.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,588 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,179.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,558. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

