Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

Genesis Healthcare stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Genesis Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 41.4% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,563,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 19.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 471,411 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 3,402,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 456,520 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 16.3% in the third quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 3,197,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 448,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

