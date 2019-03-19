General Mills (GIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

