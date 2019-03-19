General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.02-3.11 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. General Mills’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

