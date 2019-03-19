General Electric (GE) Stake Lessened by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded General Electric to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

