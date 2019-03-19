GATX Co. (GATX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.92% of GATX worth $51,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 151,880 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $7,934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at about $5,204,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.98 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $172,238.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $116,906.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,022 shares of company stock worth $385,753 in the last 90 days. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

