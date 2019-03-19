Gates Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,723,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 782,130 shares during the quarter. Platform Specialty Products makes up about 3.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Platform Specialty Products were worth $69,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAH. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the third quarter worth $176,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Platform Specialty Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Platform Specialty Products by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

PAH stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.19. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $433,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Edward Capps bought 50,000 shares of Platform Specialty Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 254,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAH shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/gates-capital-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-platform-specialty-products-corp-pah.html.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.