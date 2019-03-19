Gates Capital Management Inc. Acquires 493,581 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties accounts for about 2.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 3.19% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $38,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

SRG opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

