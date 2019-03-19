Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,432,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

