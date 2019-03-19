Game Creek Capital LP Takes $4.35 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 2.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

TTWO stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

