Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 636.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 137,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,763,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

